Aspect Partners LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $70.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

