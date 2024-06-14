Aspect Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NOBL stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
