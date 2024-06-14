Aspect Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:VFMO opened at $150.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

