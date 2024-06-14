Aspect Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

