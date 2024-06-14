Aspect Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $64.08 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $64.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

