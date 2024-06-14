Aspect Partners LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSTL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,408,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

