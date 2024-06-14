Aspect Partners LLC Takes $15.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,209,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

