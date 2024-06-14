Aspect Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 415.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $193.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $555.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

