Aspect Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

