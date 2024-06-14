Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women's Health Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

