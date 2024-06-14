Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 42.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

