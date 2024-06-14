Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

Several research firms recently commented on ATH. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.