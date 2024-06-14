ATI (NYSE:ATI) Cut to Sell at Northcoast Research

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSE:ATI traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 643,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 137.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,708 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 57.6% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 172,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

