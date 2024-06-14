Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 870,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 665,755 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATAT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $212.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,073,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,305 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

