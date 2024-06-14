aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.45.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 20,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,650 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 413,162 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

