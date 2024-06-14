Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.