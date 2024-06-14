Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVBH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

