Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,059,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,666 shares.The stock last traded at $40.46 and had previously closed at $39.96.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $4,409,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

