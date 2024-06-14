Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Avinger has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

