AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

