B. Riley Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

FCEL stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 430,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,456,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

