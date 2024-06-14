B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Yext in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.15 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Yext by 17,238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

