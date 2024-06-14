Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Down 5.1 %

BAND opened at $18.50 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $499.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,073 shares of company stock valued at $722,990 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 59.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.