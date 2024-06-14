Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of BRNS opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

