Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.
Barnes Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
