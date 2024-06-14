Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE B traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.