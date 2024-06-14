Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,813,000 after buying an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,191,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,099,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.