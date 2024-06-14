Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.26

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 199373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

BYON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,395 shares of company stock valued at $545,769. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

