Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 930,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Big Lots by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

