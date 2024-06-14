BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 545,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,243,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

BlackBerry Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of C$232.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

