BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $782.56 and last traded at $781.23. Approximately 150,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 606,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $757.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $776.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $789.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

