BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.99

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.