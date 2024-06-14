Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.59. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 662,286 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,248 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

