BlueSpruce Investments LP Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlueSpruce Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,921 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242,503 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 8.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $423,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $458.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

