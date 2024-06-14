BMO Capital Markets Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $254.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Shares of ADSK opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.24. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

