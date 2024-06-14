BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Sets New 1-Year High at $405.84

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $405.84 and last traded at $405.06, with a volume of 259189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.06.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 192.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.