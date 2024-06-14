Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Roblox accounts for 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

