Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $285.31 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

