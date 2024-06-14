Bornite Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bornite Capital Management LP reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,290 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 8.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $328.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $189.26 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.27.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

