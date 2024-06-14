Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 224.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

