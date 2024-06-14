Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 468,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $16,729,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

