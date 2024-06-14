Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.23

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 54612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Braze Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

