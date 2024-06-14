BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.49

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 305342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

BRC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

