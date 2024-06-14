Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 43,069 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 827.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $347.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

