BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 16,800.0% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 16,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:BCTXW opened at $0.39 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
