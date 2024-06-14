BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 16,800.0% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 16,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:BCTXW opened at $0.39 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.