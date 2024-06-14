Broadcom Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $47.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,678.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,735.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,352.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,245.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $778.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

