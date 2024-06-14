Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1,504.91 and last traded at $1,478.07, with a volume of 599391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,461.03.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 12.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,352.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

