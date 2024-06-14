Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.51, but opened at $1,710.00. Broadcom shares last traded at $1,720.55, with a volume of 2,224,814 shares traded.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Broadcom by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 753,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,352.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

