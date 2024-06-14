Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $196.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $156.26 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average is $199.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

