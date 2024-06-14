Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $66.00

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CLDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.