Brokerages Set Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) PT at $12.25

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

